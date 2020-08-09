The Best of Sun Recordings Vol. 1

The Best of Sun Recordings Vol. 1

Country

2012

1.

I Walk the Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Train of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Cry! Cry! Cry! (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Hey Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Sugartime (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

It's Just About Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Katy Too (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Belshazzar (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

Life Goes On (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

18 chansons

41 min

© Synergie OMP