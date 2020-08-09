The Best of Sun Recordings Vol. 1
Country
2012
1.
I Walk the Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
There You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Train of Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Cry! Cry! Cry! (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Hey Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Ballad of a Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
The Ways of a Woman in Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
I Forgot to Remember to Forget (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Sugartime (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
It's Just About Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Katy Too (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Belshazzar (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Life Goes On (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
You're the Nearest Thing to Heaven (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30