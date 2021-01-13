The Best Of The Alan Parsons Project
Pop rock
1989
1.
I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
2.
Eye in the Sky (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
3.
Games People Play (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
4.
Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
5.
Pyramania (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
6.
You Don't Believe (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
7.
Lucifer (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
8.
Psychobabble (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
9.
Damned If I Do (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
10.
Don't Let It Show (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
11.
Can't Take It With You (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
12.
Old and Wise (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30