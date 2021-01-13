The Best Of The Alan Parsons Project

Pop rock

1989

1.

I Wouldn't Want To Be Like You (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
2.

Eye in the Sky (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
3.

Games People Play (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
4.

Time (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
5.

Pyramania (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
6.

You Don't Believe (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
7.

Lucifer (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
8.

Psychobabble (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
9.

Damned If I Do (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
10.

Don't Let It Show (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
11.

Can't Take It With You (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
12.

Old and Wise (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

12 chansons

49 min

© Arista