The Best Of The Art Of Noise

Pop

1988

1.

Opus 4 (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
2.

Yebo (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
3.

Instruments of Darkness (All of Us Are One People) (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
4.

Robinson Crusoe (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
5.

Peter Gunn (feat. Duane Eddy) (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
6.

Paranoimia (feat. Max Headroom) (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
7.

Legacy (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
8.

Dragnet '88 (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
9.

Kiss (feat. Tom Jones) (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30
10.

Something Always Happens (Extrait)

Art Of Noise

0:30

10 chansons

33 min

© EastWest U.K.