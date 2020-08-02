The Best of the Best - 48 hits

The Best of the Best - 48 hits

Rock

2012

1.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Who Will Buy the Wine (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Jambalaya (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Fools Like Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

It'll Be Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Whole Latta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

I'm Feelin' Sorry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Mean Woman Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

You Win Again (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

I'm Sorry, I'm Not Sorry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

End of the Road (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Crazy Arms (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

Down the Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Breathless (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
19.

I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
20.

Lovin' Up a Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
21.

Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
22.

Hillbilly Music (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
23.

The Return of Jerry Lee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
24.

Settin' the Woods on Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
25.

I'll Make All Up to You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
26.

Drinkin' Wine Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
27.

Home (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
28.

The Ballad of Billy Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
29.

Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
30.

I Get the Blues When It Rains (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
31.

In the Mood (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
32.

Old Black Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
33.

Baby Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
34.

As Long As I Live (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
35.

Bonnie B (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
36.

Hang Up My Rock and Roll Shoes (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
37.

John Henry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
38.

Hello Hello Baby (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
39.

When I Get Paid (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
40.

Love Made a Fool Of Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
41.

Frankie and Johnny (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
42.

Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
43.

Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
44.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
45.

Turn Around (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
46.

Goodnight Irene (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
47.

Matchbox (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
48.

Put Me Down (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

48 chansons

1 h 55 min

© Tsk Music