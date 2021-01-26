The Best Of The Blues
Rock
2002
Disque 1
1.
Walking By Myself (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
2.
Oh Pretty Woman (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
3.
Still Got The Blues (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
4.
Separate Ways (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
5.
Since I Met You Baby (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
6.
Story Of The Blues (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
7.
All Your Love (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
8.
Too Tired (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
9.
Need Your Love So Bad (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
10.
Midnight Blues (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
11.
King Of The Blues (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
12.
Jumpin' At Shadows (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
13.
Texas Strut (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
14.
Moving On (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
15.
Stop Messin' Around (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
16.
Parisienne Walkways (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
17.
The Supernatural (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
Disque 2
3.
Key To Love (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
4.
The Thrill Is Gone (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
5.
Stormy Monday (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
6.
Cold Cold Feeling (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
7.
Further On Up The Road (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
8.
The Stumble (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
9.
Oh Pretty Woman (Extrait)
Gary Moore
0:30
