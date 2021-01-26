The Best Of The Blues

Disque 1

1.

Walking By Myself (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
2.

Oh Pretty Woman (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
3.

Still Got The Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
4.

Separate Ways (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
5.

Since I Met You Baby (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
6.

Story Of The Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
7.

All Your Love (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
8.

Too Tired (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
9.

Need Your Love So Bad (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
10.

Midnight Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
11.

King Of The Blues (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
12.

Jumpin' At Shadows (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
13.

Texas Strut (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
14.

Moving On (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
15.

Stop Messin' Around (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
16.

Parisienne Walkways (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
17.

The Supernatural (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Caldonia (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
2.

You Don't Love Me (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
3.

Key To Love (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
4.

The Thrill Is Gone (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
5.

Stormy Monday (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
6.

Cold Cold Feeling (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
7.

Further On Up The Road (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
8.

The Stumble (Extrait)

Gary Moore

0:30
9.

31 chansons

2 h 26 min

© Virgin Records