The Best Of The Capitol Years
Musique électronique
1989
1.
I'm Old Fashioned (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
2.
I Only Have Eyes For You (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
3.
Mississippi Mud (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
4.
It's So Nice To Have A Man Around The House (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
5.
Our Love Is Here To Stay (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
6.
Way Down Yonder In New Orleans (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
7.
I Hadn't Anyone Till You (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
8.
Where Or When/Easy To Love/Get Out Of Town/They Can't Take That Away From Me (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
9.
It's Easy To Remember (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
10.
South (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
11.
The Gypsy (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
12.
Somebody Loves Me (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
13.
I'm Coming Virginia (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
14.
Laughing On The Outside (Crying On The Inside) (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
15.
Buttons And Bows (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30
16.
Sentimental Journey (Extrait)
Dinah Shore
0:30