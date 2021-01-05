The Best Of The Capitol Years

The Best Of The Capitol Years

Musique électronique

1989

1.

I'm Old Fashioned (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
2.

I Only Have Eyes For You (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
3.

Mississippi Mud (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
4.

It's So Nice To Have A Man Around The House (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
5.

Our Love Is Here To Stay (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
6.

Way Down Yonder In New Orleans (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
7.

I Hadn't Anyone Till You (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
8.

Where Or When/Easy To Love/Get Out Of Town/They Can't Take That Away From Me (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
9.

It's Easy To Remember (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
10.

South (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
11.

The Gypsy (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
12.

Somebody Loves Me (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
13.

I'm Coming Virginia (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
14.

Laughing On The Outside (Crying On The Inside) (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
15.

Buttons And Bows (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30
16.

Sentimental Journey (Extrait)

Dinah Shore

0:30

16 chansons

51 min

© CAPITOL CATALOG MKT (C92)