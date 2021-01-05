The Best Of The EMI Years
Rock
2005
1.
Tube Talk (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
2.
Don't Want To Wait Anymore (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
3.
Think About Me (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
4.
When You're Ready To Come (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
5.
Talk To Ya Later (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
6.
She's A Beauty (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
7.
Outside Lookin' Inside (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
8.
Wild Women Of Wongo (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
9.
Out Of The Business (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
10.
No Not Again (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
11.
Theme Park (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
12.
The Monkey Time (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
13.
Mr. Hate (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
14.
Attack Of The Fifty Foot Woman (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30
15.
Sushi Girl (Extrait)
The Tubes
0:30