Out Of Africa

Out Of Africa

The Music Of John Barry

The Music Of John Barry

You Only Live Twice

You Only Live Twice

Never Let Go

Never Let Go (Extrait) John Barry

When the Saints Go Marching In

When the Saints Go Marching In (Extrait) John Barry

Every Which Way

Every Which Way (Extrait) John Barry

Three Little Fishes

Three Little Fishes (Extrait) John Barry

The Best Of The EMI Years - Volume 1 (1957-60)