The Best of the Nylons

The Best of the Nylons

Pop

1982

1.

That Kind of Man (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
2.

Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
3.

The Lion Sleeps Tonight (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
4.

Up the Ladder to the Roof (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
5.

Please (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
6.

Happy Together (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
7.

Drift Away (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
8.

Stepping Stone (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
9.

Bop Til You Drop (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
10.

Chain Gang (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
11.

Up on the Roof (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
12.

Prince of Darkness (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
13.

Poison Ivy (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
14.

Combat Zone (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
15.

Wildfire (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30
16.

The Stars Are Ours (Extrait)

The Nylons

0:30

16 chansons

54 min

© UNIDISC MUSIC INC.

Albums

Slide 1 of 4