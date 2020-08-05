The Best Of The Sun Years

The Best Of The Sun Years

Country

2009

1.

I Walk The Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Cry! Cry! Cry! (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

Home Of The Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Ballad Of A Teenage Queen (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

Big River (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

Down The Street To 301 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Luther Played The Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Give My Love To Rose (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Remember Me (I'm The One Who Loves You) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

The Wreck Of The Old '97 (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

I Heard That Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Rock Island Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

The Ways Of A Woman In Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Hey! Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Katy Too (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

Come In Stranger (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

You're The Nearest Thing To Heaven (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

It's Just About Time (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

25 chansons

56 min

© Charly Records