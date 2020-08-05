The Best Of The Sun Years
Rock
2009
1.
I Walk The Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Cry! Cry! Cry! (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Get Rhythm (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Home Of The Blues (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Ballad Of A Teenage Queen (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Big River (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Down The Street To 301 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Guess Things Happen That Way (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
Luther Played The Boogie (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Give My Love To Rose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
Remember Me (I'm The One Who Loves You) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
The Wreck Of The Old '97 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
I Heard That Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
The Ways Of A Woman In Love (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
Hey! Porter (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
There You Go (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Katy Too (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
Come In Stranger (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
You're The Nearest Thing To Heaven (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
It's Just About Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30