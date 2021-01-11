The Best of the Tru Thoughts Years
Musique électronique
2015
1.
Eel Oil (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
2.
Tighten Up (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
3.
Step It Up (feat. Alice Russell) (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
4.
Get in the Scene (feat. Omegha Watts) (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
5.
I Don't Wanna Stop (feat. Kylie Auldist) (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
6.
Head in the Clouds (feat. Tyra Hammond) (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
7.
Amen Brother (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
8.
King of the Rodeo (feat. Megan Washington) (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
9.
Can't Help Myself (feat. TY) (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
10.
On the Sly (feat. Kylie Auldist) (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
11.
You Ain't No Good (feat. King Merc) (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
12.
Turn It Up (feat. Lyrics Born) (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
13.
I Got Burned (feat. Tim Rogers) (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
14.
The Wilhelm Scream (feat. Megan Washington) (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30
15.
On the Sly (Extrait)
The Bamboos
0:30