The Biggest Twang Of Them All

Rock

2006

1.

This Guitar Was Made for Twangin' (Extrait)

Duane Eddy

0:30
2.

Batman (Extrait)

Duane Eddy

0:30
3.

Monday, Monday (Extrait)

Duane Eddy

0:30
4.

Strangers in the Night (Extrait)

Duane Eddy

0:30
5.

Night Train (Extrait)

Duane Eddy

0:30
6.

The Ballad of the Green Berets (Extrait)

Duane Eddy

0:30
7.

Daydream (Extrait)

Duane Eddy

0:30
8.

What Now My Love (Extrait)

Duane Eddy

0:30
9.

Younger Girl (Extrait)

Duane Eddy

0:30
10.

Where Were You When I Needed You (Extrait)

Duane Eddy

0:30
11.

A Groovy Kind of Love (Extrait)

Duane Eddy

0:30
12.

Mame (Extrait)

Duane Eddy

0:30

12 chansons

33 min

© Rhino - Warner Records