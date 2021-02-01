The Best Of Duane Eddy

The Best Of Duane Eddy

The Birth of a Guitar Legend

The Birth of a Guitar Legend

Where Were You When I Needed You

Where Were You When I Needed You (Extrait) Duane Eddy

What Now My Love

What Now My Love (Extrait) Duane Eddy

The Ballad of the Green Berets

The Ballad of the Green Berets (Extrait) Duane Eddy

Strangers in the Night

Strangers in the Night (Extrait) Duane Eddy

This Guitar Was Made for Twangin'

This Guitar Was Made for Twangin' (Extrait) Duane Eddy

The Biggest Twang Of Them All