The Biggest Twang Of Them All
Rock
2006
1.
This Guitar Was Made for Twangin' (Extrait)
Duane Eddy
0:30
2.
Batman (Extrait)
Duane Eddy
0:30
3.
Monday, Monday (Extrait)
Duane Eddy
0:30
4.
Strangers in the Night (Extrait)
Duane Eddy
0:30
5.
Night Train (Extrait)
Duane Eddy
0:30
6.
The Ballad of the Green Berets (Extrait)
Duane Eddy
0:30
7.
Daydream (Extrait)
Duane Eddy
0:30
8.
What Now My Love (Extrait)
Duane Eddy
0:30
9.
Younger Girl (Extrait)
Duane Eddy
0:30
10.
Where Were You When I Needed You (Extrait)
Duane Eddy
0:30
11.
A Groovy Kind of Love (Extrait)
Duane Eddy
0:30
12.
Mame (Extrait)
Duane Eddy
0:30