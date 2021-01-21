The Blake Shelton Collection

Country

2013

Disque 1

1.

Every Time I Look at You (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

All Over Me (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

She Doesn't Know She's Got It (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

Austin (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

Ol' Red (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

I Thought There Was Time (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

Same Old Song (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

That's What I Call Home (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

Problems at Home (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

If I Was Your Man (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Heavy Liftin' (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

The Baby (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

Asphalt Cowboy (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

In My Heaven (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

The Dreamer (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

My Neck of the Woods (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

Underneath the Same Moon (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

Georgia in a Jug (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

Playboys of the Southwestern World (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

Someday (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Some Beach (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

Nobody but Me (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

Good Old Boy, Bad Old Boyfriend (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

Love Gets in the Way (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

Goodbye Time (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

Cotton Pickin' Time (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

What's on My Mind (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

When Somebody Knows You That Well (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

On a Good Day (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

The Bartender (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
11.

I Drink (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

Disque 4

1.

This Can't Be Good (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

Don't Make Me (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

The More I Drink (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

I Don't Care (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

She Don't Love Me (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

Back There Again (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

It Ain't Easy Bein' Me (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

What I Wouldn't Give (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

I Have Been Lonely (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

She Can't Get That (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
11.

The Last Country Song (feat. John Anderson & George Jones) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
12.

Chances (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
13.

I Can't Walk Away (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
14.

Home (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

Disque 5

1.

Green (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

Good at Startin' Fires (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

She Wouldn't Be Gone (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

I'll Just Hold On (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

100 Miles (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

Never Lovin' You (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

Country Strong (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

Home Sweet Home (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

This Is Gonna Take All Night (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

Here I Am (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
11.

I Don't Care (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
12.

Bare Skin Rug (feat. Miranda Lambert) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

Disque 6

1.

Hillbilly Bone (feat. Trace Adkins) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

Kiss My Country Ass (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

You'll Always Be Beautiful (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

Can't Afford to Love You (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

Delilah (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

Almost Alright (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

Disque 7

1.

All About Tonight (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

Who Are You When I'm Not Looking (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

That Thing We Do (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

Draggin' the River (feat. Miranda Lambert) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

Suffocating (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

Got a Little Country (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

Disque 8

1.

Honey Bee (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

Ready to Roll (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

God Gave Me You (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

Get Some (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

Drink on It (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

Good Ole Boys (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

I'm Sorry (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

Sunny in Seattle (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

Over (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

Hey (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
11.

Red River Blue (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

Disque 9

1.

Boys 'Round Here (feat. Pistol Annies & Friends) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

Sure Be Cool If You Did (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

Do You Remember (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

Small Town Big Time (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

Country on the Radio (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

My Eyes (feat. Gwen Sebastian) (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

Doin' What She Likes (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

I Still Got a Finger (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

Mine Would Be You (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

Lay Low (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
11.

Ten Times Crazier (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
12.

Granddaddy's Gun (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

92 chansons

5 h 31 min

© Warner Records