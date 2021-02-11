The Blue Flame Collection
Jazz
2013
1.
Friday Breakfast Time (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
2.
Autumn Breath (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
3.
Harp Song (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
4.
Acoustic Hip Hop (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
5.
Flight 408 (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
6.
Sunny (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
7.
Oh Tannenbaum (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
8.
Shanghai City Lights (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
9.
Forgotten Summer (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
10.
Summer Notice (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
11.
Unknown Events (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
12.
Harlem Nocturne (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30
13.
Luca By Sunlight (Extrait)
Christoph Spendel
0:30