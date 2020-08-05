The Boy Next Door (Special Edition)
Musique classique
2013
1.
The Best Is Yet To Come (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
2.
The Boy Next Door (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
3.
The Trolley Song (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
4.
Que rest-t-il de nos amours? (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
5.
Say It Isn't So (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
6.
Too Darn Hot (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
7.
Makin' Whoopee (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
8.
What The World Needs Now Is Love (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
9.
You've Got A Friend (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
10.
I Got It Bad (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
11.
Ooh-Shoo-Be-Doo-Bee (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
12.
People Will Say We're In Love (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
13.
'Tis Autumn (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
14.
All I Do Is Dream Of You (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
15.
I Get Along Without You Very Well (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
16.
You're The Top (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
17.
Que Feras-Tu De Ta Vie? (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30
18.
Bookends (Extrait)
Stacey Kent
0:30