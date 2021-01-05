The Candlelight Years

The Candlelight Years

Métal

2008

Disque 1

1.

In The Mist She Was Standing (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
2.

Under The Weeping Moon (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
3.

Silhouette (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
4.

Forest Of October (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
5.

The Twilight Is My Robe (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
6.

Requiem (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
7.

The Apostle In Triumph (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
8.

Into The Frost Of Winter (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Advent (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
2.

The Night And The Silent Water (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
3.

Nectar (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
4.

Black Rose Immortal (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
5.

To Bid You Farewell (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
6.

Eternal Soul Torture (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Prologue (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
2.

April Ethereal (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
3.

When (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
4.

Madrigal (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
5.

The Amen Corner (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
6.

Demon Of The Fall (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
7.

Credence (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
8.

Karma (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
9.

Epilogue (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
10.

Circle Of The Tyrant (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30
11.

Remember Tomorrow (Extrait)

Opeth

0:30

25 chansons

3 h 29 min

© Spinefarm Records UK