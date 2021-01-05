The Candlelight Years
Métal
2008
Disque 1
1.
In The Mist She Was Standing (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
2.
Under The Weeping Moon (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
3.
Silhouette (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
4.
Forest Of October (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
5.
The Twilight Is My Robe (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
6.
Requiem (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
7.
The Apostle In Triumph (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
8.
Into The Frost Of Winter (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Advent (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
2.
The Night And The Silent Water (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
3.
Nectar (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
4.
Black Rose Immortal (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
5.
To Bid You Farewell (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
6.
Eternal Soul Torture (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Prologue (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
2.
April Ethereal (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
3.
When (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
4.
Madrigal (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
5.
The Amen Corner (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
6.
Demon Of The Fall (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
7.
Credence (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
8.
Karma (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
9.
Epilogue (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
10.
Circle Of The Tyrant (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30
11.
Remember Tomorrow (Extrait)
Opeth
0:30