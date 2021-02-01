The Captain and Me
Rock
1975
1.
Natural Thing (Extrait)
The Doobie Brothers
0:30
2.
Long Train Runnin' (Extrait)
The Doobie Brothers
0:30
3.
China Grove (Extrait)
The Doobie Brothers
0:30
4.
Dark Eyed Cajun Woman (Extrait)
The Doobie Brothers
0:30
5.
Clear as the Driven Snow (Extrait)
The Doobie Brothers
0:30
6.
Without You (Extrait)
The Doobie Brothers
0:30
7.
South City Midnight Lady (Extrait)
The Doobie Brothers
0:30
8.
Evil Woman (Extrait)
The Doobie Brothers
0:30
9.
Busted Down Around O'Connelly Corners (Extrait)
The Doobie Brothers
0:30
10.
Ukiah (Extrait)
The Doobie Brothers
0:30
11.
The Captain and Me (Extrait)
The Doobie Brothers
0:30