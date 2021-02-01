The Captain and Me

The Captain and Me

Rock

1975

1.

Natural Thing (Extrait)

The Doobie Brothers

0:30
2.

Long Train Runnin' (Extrait)

The Doobie Brothers

0:30
3.

China Grove (Extrait)

The Doobie Brothers

0:30
4.

Dark Eyed Cajun Woman (Extrait)

The Doobie Brothers

0:30
5.

Clear as the Driven Snow (Extrait)

The Doobie Brothers

0:30
6.

Without You (Extrait)

The Doobie Brothers

0:30
7.

South City Midnight Lady (Extrait)

The Doobie Brothers

0:30
8.

Evil Woman (Extrait)

The Doobie Brothers

0:30
9.

Busted Down Around O'Connelly Corners (Extrait)

The Doobie Brothers

0:30
10.

Ukiah (Extrait)

The Doobie Brothers

0:30
11.

The Captain and Me (Extrait)

The Doobie Brothers

0:30

11 chansons

42 min

© Warner Records