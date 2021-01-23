The Celtic Christmas Experience
Musique du monde
2015
1.
Ding Dong Merrily On High (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
2.
Here We Come A-Wassailing (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
3.
Deck the Halls (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
4.
Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
5.
Celtic Carol (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
6.
What Child Is This? (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
7.
Cradle Song (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
8.
I Saw Three Ships (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
9.
Pat-A-Pan (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
10.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
11.
The Holly and the Ivy (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
12.
In the Bleak Midwinter (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
13.
Mary's Boy Child (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
14.
A Child This Day Is Born (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
15.
Silent Night (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
16.
We Three Kings (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
17.
O Come, O Come Emmanuel (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
18.
I Wonder As I Wander (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
19.
The First Noel (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
20.
O Holy Night (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
21.
Go Tell It On the Mountain (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
22.
Gabriel's Message (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
23.
O Christmas Tree (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
24.
Fum, Fum, Fum (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
25.
Good King Wenceslas (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
26.
Over the River (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
27.
Stars of Ice (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
28.
It Came Upon a Midnight Clear (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
29.
The Seven Joys of Mary (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
30.
All Through the Night (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
31.
God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
32.
Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
33.
Walking in the Air (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
34.
Away in a Manger (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30
35.
Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)
Christmas Songs
0:30