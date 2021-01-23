The Celtic Christmas Experience

Musique du monde

2015

1.

Ding Dong Merrily On High (Extrait)

2.

Here We Come A-Wassailing (Extrait)

3.

Deck the Halls (Extrait)

4.

Jesu, Joy of Man's Desiring (Extrait)

5.

Celtic Carol (Extrait)

6.

What Child Is This? (Extrait)

7.

Cradle Song (Extrait)

8.

I Saw Three Ships (Extrait)

9.

Pat-A-Pan (Extrait)

10.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

11.

The Holly and the Ivy (Extrait)

12.

In the Bleak Midwinter (Extrait)

13.

Mary's Boy Child (Extrait)

14.

A Child This Day Is Born (Extrait)

15.

Silent Night (Extrait)

16.

We Three Kings (Extrait)

17.

O Come, O Come Emmanuel (Extrait)

18.

I Wonder As I Wander (Extrait)

19.

The First Noel (Extrait)

20.

O Holy Night (Extrait)

21.

Go Tell It On the Mountain (Extrait)

22.

Gabriel's Message (Extrait)

23.

O Christmas Tree (Extrait)

24.

Fum, Fum, Fum (Extrait)

25.

Good King Wenceslas (Extrait)

26.

Over the River (Extrait)

27.

Stars of Ice (Extrait)

28.

It Came Upon a Midnight Clear (Extrait)

29.

The Seven Joys of Mary (Extrait)

30.

All Through the Night (Extrait)

31.

God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen (Extrait)

32.

Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)

33.

Walking in the Air (Extrait)

34.

Away in a Manger (Extrait)

35.

Hark! The Herald Angels Sing (Extrait)

35 chansons

1 h 36 min

© Eleven and Eight Music