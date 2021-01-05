The Chipmunk Songbook

The Chipmunk Songbook

Musique pour enfants

1962

1.

The Band Played On (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
2.

Buffalo Gals (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
3.

The Alvin Twist (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
4.

Funiculi, Funicula (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
5.

My Wild Irish Rose (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
6.

Down In The Valley (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
7.

Get Along, Little Dogies (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
8.

Twinkle Twinkle, Little Star (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
9.

On Top Of Old Smokey (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
10.

The Man On The Flying Trapeze (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
11.

While Strolling In The Park One Way (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
12.

Polly Wolly Doodle (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
13.

Bicycle Built For Two (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
14.

America The Beautiful (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30

14 chansons

41 min

© Capitol Records