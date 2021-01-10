The Christmas Album

The Christmas Album

Musique de Noël

2014

1.

White Christmas (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
2.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
3.

Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
4.

We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
5.

Frosty the Snowman (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
6.

Silver Bells (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
7.

It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
8.

Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
9.

Over the River and Through the Woods (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
10.

Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
11.

The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late) (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30
12.

Up On the House-Top (Extrait)

The Chipmunks

0:30

12 chansons

24 min

© Amra Record