The Christmas Album
Musique de Noël
2014
1.
White Christmas (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
2.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
3.
Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
4.
We Wish You a Merry Christmas (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
5.
Frosty the Snowman (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
6.
Silver Bells (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
7.
It's Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
8.
Here Comes Santa Claus (Right Down Santa Claus Lane) (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
9.
Over the River and Through the Woods (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
10.
Santa Claus Is Comin' to Town (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
11.
The Chipmunk Song (Christmas Don't Be Late) (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30
12.
Up On the House-Top (Extrait)
The Chipmunks
0:30