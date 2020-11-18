The Christmas Song
Gregory Porter
Jazz
2019
Jouer
Aléatoire
1.
The Christmas Song
(Extrait)
Gregory Porter
0:30
1 chanson
4 min
© Universal Music Division Decca Records France
Albums
Tout voir
Slide 1 of 18
All Rise (Deluxe)
Gregory Porter
Liquid Spirit
Gregory Porter
Revival
Gregory Porter
One Night Only - Live At The Royal Albert Hall
Gregory Porter
Take Me To The Alley
Gregory Porter
Revival
Gregory Porter
Nat "King" Cole & Me (Deluxe)
Gregory Porter
Liquid Spirit
Gregory Porter
Accueil
Gregory Porter
The Christmas Song