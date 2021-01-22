The Christmas Spirit (Original Christmas Album Plus Bonus Track)
Musique de Noël
2014
1.
The Christmas Spirit (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
I Heard the Bells on Christmas Day (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Blue Christmas (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
The Gifts They Gave (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
Here Was a Man (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
Christmas as I Knew It (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Silent Night, Holy Night (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
The Little Drummer Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
Ringing the Bells for Jim (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
We Are the Sheperds (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Who Kept the Sheep (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
The Ballad of the Harp Weaver (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
(There'll Be) Peace in the Valley (For Me) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30