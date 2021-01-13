The Classic Christmas Album
Pop rock
2012
1.
Silver Bells (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
2.
Happy Holiday/White Christmas (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
3.
Jingle Bells (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
4.
Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
5.
I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
6.
Violets For Your Furs (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
7.
The Christmas Waltz (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
8.
Christmas Is Just Around The Corner (From "Cranberry Christmas") (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
9.
(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
10.
Because It's Christmas (For All The Children) (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
11.
River (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
12.
Silent Night/I Guess There Ain't No Santa Claus (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
13.
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
14.
Medley: Joy To The World/Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
15.
It's Just Another New Year's Eve (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30
16.
A Gift Of Love (Extrait)
Barry Manilow
0:30