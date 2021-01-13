The Classic Christmas Album

The Classic Christmas Album

Pop rock

2012

1.

Silver Bells (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
2.

Happy Holiday/White Christmas (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
3.

Jingle Bells (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
4.

Rudolph the Red Nosed Reindeer (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
5.

I've Got My Love to Keep Me Warm (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
6.

Violets For Your Furs (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
7.

The Christmas Waltz (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
8.

Christmas Is Just Around The Corner (From "Cranberry Christmas") (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
9.

(There's No Place Like) Home for the Holidays (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
10.

Because It's Christmas (For All The Children) (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
11.

River (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
12.

Silent Night/I Guess There Ain't No Santa Claus (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
13.

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
14.

Medley: Joy To The World/Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
15.

It's Just Another New Year's Eve (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30
16.

A Gift Of Love (Extrait)

Barry Manilow

0:30

16 chansons

50 min

© Arista - Legacy