The Classic Concert Live

Jazz

2005

1.

I've Heard That Song Before (Extrait)

Mel Tormé

0:30
2.

I Sent For You Yesterday And Here You Come Today (Extrait)

Mel Tormé

0:30
3.

Jeru (Extrait)

Mel Tormé

0:30
4.

Duke Ellington Medley (Extrait)

Mel Tormé

0:30
5.

What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life? (Extrait)

Mel Tormé

0:30
6.

Walkin' Shoes (Extrait)

Mel Tormé

0:30
7.

'Round Midnight (Extrait)

Mel Tormé

0:30
8.

Line For Lyons (Extrait)

Mel Tormé

0:30
9.

Talk (Extrait)

Mel Tormé

0:30
10.

Wave/Agua De Beber (Extrait)

Mel Tormé

0:30
11.

Blues In The Night (Extrait)

Mel Tormé

0:30
12.

The Song Is Ended (But The Melody Lingers On) (Extrait)

Mel Tormé

0:30
13.

Lady Be Good (Extrait)

Mel Tormé

0:30

13 chansons

1 h 05 min

© Concord Records