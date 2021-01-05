The Classic Concert Live
Jazz
2005
1.
I've Heard That Song Before (Extrait)
Mel Tormé
0:30
2.
I Sent For You Yesterday And Here You Come Today (Extrait)
Mel Tormé
0:30
3.
Jeru (Extrait)
Mel Tormé
0:30
4.
Duke Ellington Medley (Extrait)
Mel Tormé
0:30
5.
What Are You Doing The Rest Of Your Life? (Extrait)
Mel Tormé
0:30
6.
Walkin' Shoes (Extrait)
Mel Tormé
0:30
7.
'Round Midnight (Extrait)
Mel Tormé
0:30
8.
Line For Lyons (Extrait)
Mel Tormé
0:30
9.
Talk (Extrait)
Mel Tormé
0:30
10.
Wave/Agua De Beber (Extrait)
Mel Tormé
0:30
11.
Blues In The Night (Extrait)
Mel Tormé
0:30
12.
The Song Is Ended (But The Melody Lingers On) (Extrait)
Mel Tormé
0:30
13.
Lady Be Good (Extrait)
Mel Tormé
0:30