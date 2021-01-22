The Classic Rock Years (Box Set)

The Classic Rock Years (Box Set)

Rock

2016

Disque 1

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Why Did You Go? (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

The Easy Road (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

Echoes In The Dark (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

Come Back To Me (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

Cross That Line (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

The Golden Palace (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

The Shadows And The Wind (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

Wonderworld (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Different World (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
11.

Circus (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
12.

Blind Eye (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
13.

Traveller In Time (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
14.

More Fool You (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
15.

Lady In Black (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
16.

Medley: The Wizard/Paradise/Circle Of Hands (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Return To Fantasy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Tales (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

Sweet Pretender (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

I'll Keep On Trying (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

July Morning (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

Paradise/The Spell (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

Circle Of Hands (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

The Magician's Birthday (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

Sympathy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Free 'n' Easy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
11.

Sunrise (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
12.

Easy Livin' (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Easy Livin' (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Stealin' (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

Rainbow Demon (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

I'll Keep On Trying (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

Heartless Land (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

The Other Side Of Midnight (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

Return To Fantasy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

Rain (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

The Wizard (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Blind Eye (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
11.

That's The Way That It Is (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
12.

Magician's Birthday (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
13.

Look At Yourself (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
14.

Lady In Black (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30

Disque 4

1.

Easy Livin' (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Shadows Of Grief (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

Cry Freedom (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

Pilgrim (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

Bad Bad Man (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

Devil's Daughter (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

Wise Man (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

Firefly (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

Heartless Land (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Free Me (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
11.

The Wizard (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
12.

Love In Silence (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
13.

Been Away Too Long (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
14.

Stealin' (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
15.

The Other Side Of Midnight (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30

Disque 5

1.

Blood Red Roses (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Cry Freedom (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

Rainbow Demon (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

So Tired (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

Words In The Distance (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

If I Had Time (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

A Year Or A Day (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

Between Two Worlds (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

When The War Is Over (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Only The Young (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
11.

Gypsy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
12.

Look At Yourself (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
13.

July Morning (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30

Disque 6

1.

Between Two Worlds (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
2.

Only The Young (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
3.

Sunrise (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
4.

The Wizard (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
5.

July Morning (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
6.

Gypsy (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
7.

Easy Livin' (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
8.

Bird Of Prey (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
9.

Look At Yourself (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30
10.

Lady In Black (Extrait)

Uriah Heep

0:30

80 chansons

6 h 56 min

© The Store For Music Ltd