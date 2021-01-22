The Classic Rock Years (Box Set)
Rock
2016
Disque 1
1.
Introduction (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
2.
Why Did You Go? (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
3.
The Easy Road (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
4.
Echoes In The Dark (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
5.
Come Back To Me (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
6.
Cross That Line (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
7.
The Golden Palace (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
8.
The Shadows And The Wind (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
9.
Wonderworld (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
10.
Different World (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
11.
Circus (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
12.
Blind Eye (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
13.
Traveller In Time (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
14.
More Fool You (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
15.
Lady In Black (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
16.
Medley: The Wizard/Paradise/Circle Of Hands (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Return To Fantasy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
2.
Tales (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
3.
Sweet Pretender (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
4.
I'll Keep On Trying (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
5.
July Morning (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
6.
Paradise/The Spell (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
7.
Circle Of Hands (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
8.
The Magician's Birthday (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
9.
Sympathy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
10.
Free 'n' Easy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
11.
Sunrise (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
12.
Easy Livin' (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Easy Livin' (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
2.
Stealin' (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
3.
Rainbow Demon (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
4.
I'll Keep On Trying (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
5.
Heartless Land (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
6.
The Other Side Of Midnight (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
7.
Return To Fantasy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
8.
Rain (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
9.
The Wizard (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
10.
Blind Eye (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
11.
That's The Way That It Is (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
12.
Magician's Birthday (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
13.
Look At Yourself (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
14.
Lady In Black (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
Disque 4
1.
Easy Livin' (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
2.
Shadows Of Grief (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
3.
Cry Freedom (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
4.
Pilgrim (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
5.
Bad Bad Man (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
6.
Devil's Daughter (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
7.
Wise Man (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
8.
Firefly (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
9.
Heartless Land (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
10.
Free Me (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
11.
The Wizard (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
12.
Love In Silence (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
13.
Been Away Too Long (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
14.
Stealin' (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
15.
The Other Side Of Midnight (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
Disque 5
1.
Blood Red Roses (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
2.
Cry Freedom (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
3.
Rainbow Demon (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
4.
So Tired (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
5.
Words In The Distance (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
6.
If I Had Time (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
7.
A Year Or A Day (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
8.
Between Two Worlds (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
9.
When The War Is Over (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
10.
Only The Young (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
11.
Gypsy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
12.
Look At Yourself (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
13.
July Morning (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
Disque 6
1.
Between Two Worlds (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
2.
Only The Young (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
3.
Sunrise (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
4.
The Wizard (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
5.
July Morning (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
6.
Gypsy (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
7.
Easy Livin' (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
8.
Bird Of Prey (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
9.
Look At Yourself (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30
10.
Lady In Black (Extrait)
Uriah Heep
0:30