The Collection

The Collection

Pop

2004

1.

Who Wouldn't Love A Man Like That (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
2.

You Made A Fool Out Of Me (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
3.

(I Guess There's) No Love (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
4.

Looking For A Man (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
5.

(I Guess There's) No Love (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
6.

Actions Speak Louder Than Words (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
7.

Take Me (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
8.

I'm Yours, You're Mine (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
9.

I'm Finally Through With You (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
10.

Look At Me (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
11.

More Lovin' (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
12.

My Name Is Mable (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
13.

My Thanks (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
14.

True Love (Can Be Found) (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
15.

We Belong Together (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
16.

You Never Miss A Good Thing (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
17.

Who Wouldn't Love A Man Like That (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
18.

Say You'll Never Let Me Go (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30
19.

Meet Me Half Way (Extrait)

Mable John

0:30

19 chansons

50 min

© Spectrum

Albums

Slide 1 of 4