The Collection
Rock
2010
1.
Sirius (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
2.
Eye In The Sky (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
3.
Mammagamma (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
4.
I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
5.
Some Other Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
6.
In the Lap of the Gods (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
7.
Lucifer (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
8.
Nothing Left to Lose (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
9.
Silence and I (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
10.
Old and Wise (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
11.
Don't Answer Me (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
12.
Hawkeye (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
13.
What Goes Up... (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
14.
Days Are Numbers (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
15.
Gemini (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
16.
Psychobabble (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30