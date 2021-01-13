The Collection

The Collection

Rock

2010

1.

Sirius (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
2.

Eye In The Sky (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
3.

Mammagamma (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
4.

I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
5.

Some Other Time (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
6.

In the Lap of the Gods (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
7.

Lucifer (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
8.

Nothing Left to Lose (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
9.

Silence and I (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
10.

Old and Wise (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
11.

Don't Answer Me (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
12.

Hawkeye (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
13.

What Goes Up... (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
14.

Days Are Numbers (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
15.

Gemini (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30
16.

Psychobabble (Extrait)

The Alan Parsons Project

0:30

16 chansons

1 h 07 min

© Sony Music Entertainment