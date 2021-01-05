The Commitments
Pop
1991
1.
Mustang Sally (Extrait)
The Commitments
0:30
2.
Take Me To The River (Extrait)
The Commitments
0:30
3.
Chain Of Fools (Extrait)
The Commitments
0:30
4.
The Dark End Of The Street (Extrait)
The Commitments
0:30
5.
Destination Anywhere (Extrait)
The Commitments
0:30
6.
I Can't Stand The Rain (Extrait)
The Commitments
0:30
7.
Try A Little Tenderness (Extrait)
The Commitments
0:30
8.
Treat Her Right (Extrait)
The Commitments
0:30
9.
Do Right Woman, Do Right Man (Extrait)
The Commitments
0:30
10.
Mr. Pitiful (Extrait)
The Commitments
0:30
11.
I Never Loved A Man (Extrait)
The Commitments
0:30
12.
In The Midnight Hour (Extrait)
The Commitments
0:30
13.
Bye Bye Baby (Extrait)
The Commitments
0:30
14.
Slip Away (Extrait)
The Commitments
0:30