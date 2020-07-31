The Commitments (Rarities Edition)

Pop

2010

1.

Hard To Handle (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
2.

Grits Ain't Groceries (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
3.

I Thank You (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
4.

That's The Way Love Is (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
5.

Show Me (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
6.

Saved (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
7.

Too Many Fish In The Sea (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
8.

Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa-Fa (Sad Song) (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
9.

Land Of A Thousand Dances (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
10.

Nowhere To Run (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
11.

Bring It On Home To Me (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
12.

Are You Lonely For Me Baby (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
13.

(She's) Some Kind Of Wonderful (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
14.

Too Many Cooks (Spoil The Soup) (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
15.

Same Old Me (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30
16.

Ain't Nothing You Can Do (Extrait)

The Commitments

0:30

16 chansons

58 min

© Geffen

