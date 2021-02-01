The Compilation: Greatest Hits II and More

R&B

2007

1.

Living for the City (Extrait)

Zapp

0:30
2.

Chocolate City (feat. Shirley Murdock) (Extrait)

Zapp

0:30
3.

I Will Always Love You (Extrait)

Zapp

0:30
4.

A Thin Line Between Love & Hate (feat. Shirley Murdock) (Extrait)

Zapp

0:30
5.

Easy (Extrait)

Zapp

0:30
6.

(Everybody) Get Up (Extrait)

Zapp

0:30
7.

Midnight Hour (feat. The Mighty Clouds of Joy) (Extrait)

Zapp

0:30
8.

It Doesn't Really Matter (Extrait)

Zapp

0:30
9.

I Only Have Eyes for You (Extrait)

Zapp

0:30
10.

California Love (feat. Dale DeGroat and Big Robb) (Extrait)

Zapp

0:30
11.

Play Some Blues (Extrait)

Zapp

0:30
12.

Girl, Cut It Out (feat. Shirley Murdock) (Extrait)

Zapp

0:30
13.

Please Come Home for Christmas (Extrait)

Zapp

0:30

13 chansons

55 min

© Rhino - Warner Records

