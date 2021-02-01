The Complete Geffen Recordings
Pop
2003
Disque 1
1.
Chinese Cafe/Unchained Melody (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Wild Things Run Fast (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Ladies' Man (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Moon At The Window (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Solid Love (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Be Cool (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
(You're So Square) Baby, I Don't Care (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
You Dream Flat Tires (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Man To Man (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Underneath The Streetlight (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
Love (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
12.
Two Grey Rooms (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Good Friends (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Fiction (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
The Three Great Stimulants (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
Tax Free (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Smokin' (Empty, Try Another) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Dog Eat Dog (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Shiny Toys (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Ethiopia (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Impossible Dreamer (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
Lucky Girl (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
11.
Disque 3
1.
My Secret Place (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Number One (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Lakota (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
The Tea Leaf Prophecy (Lay Down Your Arms) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Dancin' Clown (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Cool Water (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
The Beat Of Black Wings (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
Snakes And Ladders (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
The Reoccurring Dream (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
A Bird That Whistles (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
Disque 4
1.
Night Ride Home (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
2.
Passion Play (When All The Slaves Are Free) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
3.
Cherokee Louise (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
4.
The Windfall (Everything For Nothing) (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
5.
Slouching Towards Bethlehem (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
6.
Come In From The Cold (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
7.
Nothing Can Be Done (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
8.
The Only Joy In Town (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
9.
Ray's Dad's Cadillac (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30
10.
11.
It's All Over Now, Baby Blue (Extrait)
Joni Mitchell
0:30