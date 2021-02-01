The Complete Geffen Recordings

The Complete Geffen Recordings

Pop

2003

Disque 1

1.

Chinese Cafe/Unchained Melody (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Wild Things Run Fast (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Ladies' Man (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

Moon At The Window (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Solid Love (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

Be Cool (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

(You're So Square) Baby, I Don't Care (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

You Dream Flat Tires (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Man To Man (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Underneath The Streetlight (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

Love (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
12.

Two Grey Rooms (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Good Friends (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Fiction (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

The Three Great Stimulants (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

Tax Free (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Smokin' (Empty, Try Another) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

Dog Eat Dog (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Shiny Toys (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Ethiopia (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Impossible Dreamer (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Lucky Girl (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

Good Friends (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

Disque 3

1.

My Secret Place (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Number One (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Lakota (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

The Tea Leaf Prophecy (Lay Down Your Arms) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Dancin' Clown (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

Cool Water (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

The Beat Of Black Wings (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

Snakes And Ladders (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

The Reoccurring Dream (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

A Bird That Whistles (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30

Disque 4

1.

Night Ride Home (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
2.

Passion Play (When All The Slaves Are Free) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
3.

Cherokee Louise (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
4.

The Windfall (Everything For Nothing) (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
5.

Slouching Towards Bethlehem (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
6.

Come In From The Cold (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
7.

Nothing Can Be Done (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
8.

The Only Joy In Town (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
9.

Ray's Dad's Cadillac (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
10.

Two Grey Rooms (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
11.

It's All Over Now, Baby Blue (Extrait)

Joni Mitchell

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

44 chansons

3 h 11 min

© Geffen