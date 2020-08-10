The Complete Jerry Lee Lewis: Before The Music Died
Pop
2011
Disque 1
1.
Crazy Arms (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
End Of The Road (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Whole Lotta Shakin Goin On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
It'll Be Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Great Balls Of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Down The Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Breathless (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Fools Like Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
The Return Of Jerry Lee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Lewis Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Break Up (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
I'll Make It All Up To You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
It Hurt Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
I'll Sail My Ship Alone (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Lovin Up A Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Big Blon' Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
Let's Talk About Us (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
The Ballad Of Billy Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
I Could Never Be Ashamed (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
Old Black Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
Baby Baby Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
25.
John Henry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
26.
Hang Up My Rock and Roll Shoes (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
Disque 2
1.
In The Mood (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
I Get The Blues When It Rains (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
When I Get Paid (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Love's Made A Fool Of Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Livin' Lovin' Wreck (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
It Won't Happen To Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Save The Last Dance For Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
As Long As I Live (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Money (That's What I Want) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Bonnie B (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Mean Women Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
I'm Feeling Sorry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Turn Around (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Don't Be Cruel (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
Goodnight Irene (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Put Me Down (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
19.
It All Depends (On Who Will Buy The Wine) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
20.
Ubangi Stomp (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
21.
Jambalaya (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
22.
When The Saints (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
23.
Matchbox (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
24.
Hillbilly Music (Country Music Is Here To Stay) (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
25.
Frankie and John (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
26.
Home (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
27.
Hello Hello Baby (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
28.
My Girl Josephine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30