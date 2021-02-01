The Complete Recording of Boublil and Schönberg's "Miss Saigon"

The Complete Recording of Boublil and Schönberg's "Miss Saigon"

Divers

1995

1.

Overture / Backstage Dreamland (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
2.

The Heat Is On In Saigon (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
3.

The Movie in My Mind (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
4.

The Transaction (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
5.

The Dance (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
6.

Why God Why? (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
7.

This Money's Yours (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
8.

Sun And Moon (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
9.

The Telephone Song (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
10.

The Deal (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
11.

The Wedding Ceremony (Dju Vui Vai) (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
12.

Thuy's Arrival (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
13.

The Last Night Of The World (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
14.

The Morning Of The Dragon (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
15.

I Still Believe (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
16.

Back In Town (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
17.

Thuy's Death / You Will Not Touch Him (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
18.

If You Want To Die In Bed (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
19.

Kim & Engineer (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
20.

I'd Give My Life For You (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
21.

Entr'acte (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
22.

Bui Doi (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
23.

The Revelation (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
24.

What A Waste (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
25.

Please (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
26.

Chris Is Here (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
27.

Kim's Nightmare (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
28.

Room 317 (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
29.

Now That I've Seen Her (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
30.

The Confrontation (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
31.

The American Dream (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30
32.

Finale (Extrait)

Claude Michel Schonberg

0:30

32 chansons

2 h 10 min

© First Night Records