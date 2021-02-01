The Complete Recording of Boublil and Schönberg's "Miss Saigon"
Divers
1995
1.
Overture / Backstage Dreamland (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
2.
The Heat Is On In Saigon (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
3.
The Movie in My Mind (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
4.
The Transaction (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
5.
The Dance (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
6.
Why God Why? (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
7.
This Money's Yours (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
8.
Sun And Moon (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
9.
The Telephone Song (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
10.
The Deal (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
11.
The Wedding Ceremony (Dju Vui Vai) (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
12.
Thuy's Arrival (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
13.
The Last Night Of The World (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
14.
The Morning Of The Dragon (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
15.
I Still Believe (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
16.
Back In Town (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
17.
Thuy's Death / You Will Not Touch Him (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
18.
If You Want To Die In Bed (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
19.
Kim & Engineer (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
20.
I'd Give My Life For You (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
21.
Entr'acte (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
22.
Bui Doi (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
23.
The Revelation (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
24.
What A Waste (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
25.
Please (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
26.
Chris Is Here (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
27.
Kim's Nightmare (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
28.
Room 317 (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
29.
Now That I've Seen Her (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
30.
The Confrontation (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
31.
The American Dream (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30
32.
Finale (Extrait)
Claude Michel Schonberg
0:30