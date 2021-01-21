The Complete Roadrunner Collection 1993-2000

The Complete Roadrunner Collection 1993-2000

Métal

2012

Disque 1

1.

This Time (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
2.

Underground (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
3.

Monday (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
4.

River Runs Red (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
5.

Through and Through (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
6.

Words and Music (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
7.

Thursday (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
8.

Bad Seed (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
9.

My Eyes (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
10.

Respect (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
11.

Method of Groove (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
12.

The Stain Remains (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
13.

Friday (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Seasons (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
2.

I Regret (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
3.

Lost at 22 (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
4.

Other Side of the River (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
5.

Let's Pretend (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
6.

Ugly (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
7.

Drained (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
8.

How It Would Be (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
9.

Unstable (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
10.

Damned If I Do (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
11.

Fears (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
12.

Don't You (Forget About Me) (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Hope (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
2.

Weeds (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
3.

Gently Sentimental (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
4.

Tangerine (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
5.

My Mind Is Dangerous (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
6.

Neg (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
7.

Lead You Astray (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
8.

Heroin Dreams (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
9.

None (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
10.

Angry Tree (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
11.

Hemophiliac in Me (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
12.

Desire (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
13.

Whispers (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30

Disque 4

1.

Here I Am, Here I Stay (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
2.

Depression (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
3.

Plexiglass Gate (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
4.

3 Companions (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
5.

Drowning (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
6.

Dancing with the Devil (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
7.

Step Aside (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
8.

Colorblind (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
9.

March of the S.O.D. / Sgt. 'D' and the S.O.D. (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
10.

Coffee Break (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
11.

Redemption Song (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
12.

How It Would Be '97 (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
13.

Tangerine (Re-Zep) (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
14.

Lost at 22 (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
15.

I Regret (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30

Disque 5

1.

Introduction (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
2.

How It Would Be (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
3.

Angry Tree (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
4.

Weeds (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
5.

Desire (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
6.

My Mind Is Dangerous (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
7.

Let's Pretend (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
8.

River Runs Red (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
9.

Other Side of the River (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
10.

Seasons (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
11.

Plexiglass Gate (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
12.

Respect (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
13.

This Time (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
14.

Method of Groove (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30
15.

My Eyes (Extrait)

Life Of Agony

0:30

68 chansons

5 h 03 min

© Roadrunner Records