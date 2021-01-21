The Complete Roadrunner Collection 1993-2000
Métal
2012
Disque 1
1.
This Time (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
2.
Underground (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
3.
Monday (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
4.
River Runs Red (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
5.
Through and Through (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
6.
Words and Music (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
7.
Thursday (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
8.
Bad Seed (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
9.
My Eyes (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
10.
Respect (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
11.
Method of Groove (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
12.
The Stain Remains (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
13.
Friday (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Seasons (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
2.
I Regret (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
3.
Lost at 22 (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
4.
Other Side of the River (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
5.
Let's Pretend (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
6.
Ugly (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
7.
Drained (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
8.
How It Would Be (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
9.
Unstable (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
10.
Damned If I Do (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
11.
Fears (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
12.
Don't You (Forget About Me) (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
Disque 3
1.
Hope (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
2.
Weeds (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
3.
Gently Sentimental (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
4.
Tangerine (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
5.
My Mind Is Dangerous (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
6.
Neg (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
7.
Lead You Astray (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
8.
Heroin Dreams (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
9.
None (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
10.
Angry Tree (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
11.
Hemophiliac in Me (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
12.
Desire (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
13.
Whispers (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
Disque 4
1.
Here I Am, Here I Stay (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
2.
Depression (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
3.
Plexiglass Gate (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
4.
3 Companions (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
5.
Drowning (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
6.
Dancing with the Devil (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
7.
Step Aside (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
8.
Colorblind (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
9.
March of the S.O.D. / Sgt. 'D' and the S.O.D. (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
10.
Coffee Break (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
11.
Redemption Song (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
12.
How It Would Be '97 (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
13.
Tangerine (Re-Zep) (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
14.
Lost at 22 (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
15.
I Regret (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
Disque 5
1.
Introduction (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
2.
How It Would Be (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
3.
Angry Tree (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
4.
Weeds (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
5.
Desire (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
6.
My Mind Is Dangerous (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
7.
Let's Pretend (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
8.
River Runs Red (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
9.
Other Side of the River (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
10.
Seasons (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
11.
Plexiglass Gate (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
12.
Respect (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
13.
This Time (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
14.
Method of Groove (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30
15.
My Eyes (Extrait)
Life Of Agony
0:30