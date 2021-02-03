The (Complete) Session Recorded In London With Great Guest Artists

The (Complete) Session Recorded In London With Great Guest Artists

Rock

2006

Disque 1

1.

Drinking Wine, Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Music To The Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Baby What You Want Me To Do (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Bad Moon Rising (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Sea Cruise (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Juke Box (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

No Headstone On My Grave (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Big Boss Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Pledging My Love (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Dungaree Doll (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

Memphis (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

I Can't Give You Anything But Love (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Trouble In Mind (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

High School Confidential (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Early Morning Rain (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Be Bop A Lula (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Singing The Blues (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Goldmine In The Sky (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Whole Lot Of Shakin' Going On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

Sixty Minute Man (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Down The Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

What'd I Say (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

The Rock & Roll Medley (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

25 chansons

1 h 34 min

© Mercury Records