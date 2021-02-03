The (Complete) Session Recorded In London With Great Guest Artists
Rock
2006
Disque 1
1.
Drinking Wine, Spo-Dee-O-Dee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Music To The Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Baby What You Want Me To Do (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Bad Moon Rising (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Sea Cruise (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Juke Box (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
No Headstone On My Grave (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Big Boss Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Pledging My Love (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Dungaree Doll (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Memphis (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
I Can't Give You Anything But Love (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Trouble In Mind (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
Johnny B. Goode (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
High School Confidential (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Early Morning Rain (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Be Bop A Lula (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Singing The Blues (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Goldmine In The Sky (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Whole Lot Of Shakin' Going On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Sixty Minute Man (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Down The Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
What'd I Say (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
The Rock & Roll Medley (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30