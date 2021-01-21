The Complete Studio Albums

The Complete Studio Albums

Rock

2013

Disque 1

1.

Break on Through (To the Other Side) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Soul Kitchen (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

The Crystal Ship (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Twentieth Century Fox (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Alabama Song (Whisky Bar) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Light My Fire (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Back Door Man (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

I Looked at You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

End of the Night (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

Take It as It Comes (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

The End (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Strange Days (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

You're Lost Little Girl (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Love Me Two Times (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Unhappy Girl (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Horse Latitudes (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Moonlight Drive (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

People Are Strange (2012 Botnick Mix) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

My Eyes Have Seen You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

I Can't See Your Face in My Mind (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

When the Music's Over (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Hello, I Love You (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Love Street (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Not to Touch the Earth (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Summer's Almost Gone (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Wintertime Love (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

The Unknown Soldier (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Spanish Caravan (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

My Wild Love (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

We Could Be so Good Together (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

Yes, the River Knows (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

Five to One (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 4

1.

Tell All the People (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Touch Me (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Shaman's Blues (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Do It (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Easy Ride (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Wild Child (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Runnin' Blue (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

Wishful Sinful (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

The Soft Parade (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 5

1.

Roadhouse Blues (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Waiting for the Sun (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

You Make Me Real (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Peace Frog (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Blue Sunday (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

Ship of Fools (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Land Ho! (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

The Spy (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

Queen of the Highway (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

Indian Summer (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
11.

Maggie M'Gill (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 6

1.

The Changeling (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Love Her Madly (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Been down so Long (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Cars Hiss by My Window (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

L.A. Woman (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

L'America (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Hyacinth House (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

Crawling King Snake (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

The WASP (Texas Radio and the Big Beat) (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
10.

Riders on the Storm (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 7

1.

In the Eye of the Sun (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

Variety Is the Spice of Life (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Ships with Sails (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Tightrope Ride (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Down on the Farm (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

I'm Horny, I'm Stoned (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

Wandering Musician (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

Hang on to Your Life (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

Disque 8

1.

Get up and Dance (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
2.

4 Billion Souls (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
3.

Verdilac (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
4.

Hardwood Floor (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
5.

Good Rockin' (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
6.

The Mosquito (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
7.

The Piano Bird (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
8.

It Slipped My Mind (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30
9.

The Peking King and the New York Queen (Extrait)

The Doors

0:30

79 chansons

5 h 11 min

© Rhino - Elektra