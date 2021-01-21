The Complete Studio Albums: 1981-1990 (8 CD)

The Complete Studio Albums: 1981-1990 (8 CD)

Rock

2015

Disque 1

1.

Takin' a Ride (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
2.

Careless (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
3.

Customer (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
4.

Hangin' Downtown (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
5.

Kick Your Door Down (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
6.

Otto (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
7.

I Bought a Headache (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
8.

Rattlesnake (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
9.

I Hate Music (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
10.

Johnny's Gonna Die (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
11.

Shiftless When Idle (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
12.

More Cigarettes (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
13.

Don't Ask Why (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
14.

Somethin to Dü (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
15.

I'm in Trouble (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
16.

Love You Till Friday (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
17.

Shutup (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
18.

Raised in the City (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30

Disque 2

1.

Kids Don't Follow (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
2.

Fuck School (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
3.

Stuck in the Middle (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
4.

God Damn Job (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
5.

White and Lazy (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
6.

Dope Smokin' Moron (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
7.

Go (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
8.

Gimme Noise (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30

Disque 3

1.

Hootenanny (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
2.

Run It (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
3.

Color Me Impressed (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
4.

Willpower (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
5.

Take Me Down to the Hospital (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
6.

Mr. Whirly (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
7.

Within Your Reach (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
8.

Buck Hill (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
9.

Lovelines (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
10.

You Lose (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
11.

Hayday (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
12.

Treatment Bound (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30

Disque 4

1.

I Will Dare (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
2.

Favorite Thing (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
3.

We're Comin' Out (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
4.

Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
5.

Androgynous (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
6.

Black Diamond (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
7.

Unsatisfied (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
8.

Seen Your Video (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
9.

Gary's Got a Boner (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
10.

Sixteen Blue (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
11.

Answering Machine (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30

Disque 5

1.

Hold My Life (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
2.

I'll Buy (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
3.

Kiss Me on the Bus (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
4.

Dose of Thunder (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
5.

Waitress in the Sky (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
6.

Swingin Party (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
7.

Bastards of Young (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
8.

Lay It Down Clown (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
9.

Left of the Dial (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
10.

Little Mascara (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
11.

Here Comes a Regular (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30

Disque 6

1.

I. O. U. (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
2.

Alex Chilton (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
3.

I Don't Know (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
4.

Nightclub Jitters (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
5.

The Ledge (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
6.

Never Mind (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
7.

Valentine (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
8.

Shooting Dirty Pool (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
9.

Red Red Wine (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
10.

Skyway (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
11.

Can't Hardly Wait (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30

Disque 7

1.

Talent Show (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
2.

Back to Back (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
3.

We'll Inherit the Earth (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
4.

Achin' to Be (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
5.

They're Blind (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
6.

Anywhere's Better Than Here (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
7.

Asking Me Lies (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
8.

I'll Be You (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
9.

I Won't (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
10.

Rock 'N' Roll Ghost (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
11.

Darlin' One (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30

Disque 8

1.

Merry Go Round (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
2.

One Wink at a Time (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
3.

Nobody (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
4.

Bent out of Shape (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
5.

Sadly Beautiful (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
6.

Someone Take the Wheel (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
7.

When It Began (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
8.

All Shook Down (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
9.

Attitude (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
10.

Happy Town (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
11.

Torture (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
12.

My Little Problem (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30
13.

The Last (Extrait)

The Replacements

0:30

95 chansons

4 h 27 min

© Rhino