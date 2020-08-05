The Complete Sun Masters Part 1

The Complete Sun Masters Part 1

Country

2009

1.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
2.

Hey! Porter (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
3.

Cry! Cry! Cry! (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
4.

So Doggone Lonesome (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
5.

I Walk The Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
6.

Get Rhythm (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
7.

My Treasure (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
8.

There You Go (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
9.

Train Of Love (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
10.

Wide Open Road (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
11.

Goodbye Little Darlin' (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
12.

Luther Played The Boogie (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
13.

Mean Eyed Cat (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
14.

I Love You Because (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
15.

Port Of Lonely Hearts (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
16.

Folsom Prison Blues - Overdubbed Version (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
17.

I Walk The Line (Overdubbed Version) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
18.

Two Timin' Woman (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
19.

Goodnight Irene (Overdubbed Version) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
20.

You're My Baby (Little Woolly Booger) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
21.

Cry, Cry, Cry (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
22.

Wide Open Road (Overdubbed Version) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
23.

My Treasure (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
24.

Rock And Roll Ruby (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
25.

You're My Baby (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
26.

One More Ride (Incomplete) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
27.

Brakeman'S Blues (Incomplete) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
28.

Wide Open Road (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
29.

Get Rhythm (Microphone Test) (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
30.

Folsom Prison Blues (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
31.

I Love You Because - Alternate (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
32.

I Walk The Line (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
33.

Two Timin' Woman - Alternate (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30
34.

Goodnight Irene - Outtake (Extrait)

Johnny Cash

0:30

34 chansons

1 h 15 min

© Charly Records