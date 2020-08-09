The Complete Sun Releases and Columbia Singles 1955-62, Vol. 2
Country
2015
1.
My Treasure (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
2.
Sugartime (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
3.
Tall Men (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
4.
Tennessee Flat-Top Box (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
5.
The Big Battle (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
6.
When I've Learned (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
7.
Blue Train (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
8.
Born to Lose (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
9.
In the Jailhouse Now (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
10.
A Little at a Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
11.
Bonanza (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
12.
Pick a Bale O' Cotton (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
13.
(There'll Be) Peace in the Valley (For Me) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
14.
Were You There (When They Crucified My Lord) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
15.
Busted (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
16.
Send a Picture of Mother (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
17.
Rock Island Line (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
18.
(I Heard That) Lonesome Whistle (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
19.
Country Boy (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
20.
If the Good Lord's Willing (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
21.
Remember Me (I'm the One Who Loves You) (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
22.
I Was There When It Happened (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
23.
Wreck of the Old 97 (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
24.
Doin' My Time (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
25.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
26.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
27.
I Could Never Be Ashamed of You (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30
28.
I Can't Help It (Extrait)
Johnny Cash
0:30