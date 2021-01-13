The Concert (Live in Essen, Germany 1978)
Rock
2016
1.
Intro / Fanfare (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
2.
I'll Meet You at Midnight (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
3.
Lay Back in the Arms of Someone (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
4.
What Can I Do? (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
5.
If You Think You Know How to Love Me (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
6.
In the Heat of the Night (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
7.
It's Your Life (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
8.
Baby It's You (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
9.
Needles & Pins (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
10.
Think of Me (The Lonely One) (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
11.
For a Few Dollars More (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
12.
Wild Wild Angels (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
13.
Don't Play Your Rock'n Roll to Me (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
14.
Living Next Door to Alice (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
15.
Goin' Tomorrow (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
16.
Oh Carol (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
17.
The Girl Can't Help It (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30
18.
Something's Been Making Me Blue (Extrait)
Smokie
0:30