The Concert (Live in Essen, Germany 1978)

Rock

2016

1.

Intro / Fanfare (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
2.

I'll Meet You at Midnight (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
3.

Lay Back in the Arms of Someone (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
4.

What Can I Do? (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
5.

If You Think You Know How to Love Me (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
6.

In the Heat of the Night (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
7.

It's Your Life (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
8.

Baby It's You (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
9.

Needles & Pins (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
10.

Think of Me (The Lonely One) (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
11.

For a Few Dollars More (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
12.

Wild Wild Angels (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
13.

Don't Play Your Rock'n Roll to Me (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
14.

Living Next Door to Alice (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
15.

Goin' Tomorrow (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
16.

Oh Carol (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
17.

The Girl Can't Help It (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
18.

Something's Been Making Me Blue (Extrait)

Smokie

0:30
Pour des raisons de droits musicaux, plusieurs chansons de cet album ne sont actuellement pas disponibles. Notre équipe travaille à améliorer cette situation.

18 chansons

1 h 19 min

© Sony Music Catalog