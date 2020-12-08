The Counselor (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack)
Divers
2020
1.
The Hunter (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
2.
The Counselor (Titles) (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
3.
The Lovers (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
4.
A Warning (Moral Decisions) (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
5.
Truth Has No Temperature (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
6.
Serious Problems (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
7.
Confrontation And Conspiracy (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
8.
Escape (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
9.
The Wireman Prepares (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
10.
The Lovers (Phone Call) (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
11.
A Glorious Woman (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
12.
A Rare Stone (Cautionary Tale) (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
13.
Malkina Listens (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
14.
Vanish In A Heartbeat (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
15.
All These Worlds (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
16.
Hotel Paranoia (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
17.
Wire To The Head (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
18.
The World You Have Created (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
19.
The Hunted (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30
20.
Desert Stars Septic (Credits) (Extrait)
Daniel Pemberton
0:30