The Country Side
Rock
2010
1.
What Made Milwaukee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
I Can't Stop Loving You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Another Time Another Place (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Will The Circle Be Unbroken (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Middle Age Crazy (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Mexicali Rose (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
She Even Woke Me Up To Say Goodbye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Touching Home (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
Your Cheatin' Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
You Are My Sunshine (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Hey Good Lookin' (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
Thirty Nine and Holding (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Bottles and Barstools (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Careless Hands (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Cold Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
There Must Be More To Love Than This (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
I'll Find It Where I Can (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
You Win Again (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30