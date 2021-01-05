The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Vol. 1

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance, Vol. 1

Divers

2019

1.

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
2.

Another World, Another Time (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
3.

Story Of The Dark Crystal (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
4.

Rian + Mira Dreamfast (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
5.

Aughra Awakes (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
6.

The Crystal Chamber (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
7.

Essence Draining (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
8.

Into The Catacombs (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
9.

Deet Enters Thra (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
10.

Dzenpo! (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
11.

Her Light Faded (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
12.

What Lies At The Dream's End (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
13.

Together We Fight (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
14.

The Blue Flames Part I (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
15.

Thra Is Calling (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
16.

Outcast (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
17.

The Journey (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
18.

The Hunter + The Storm (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
19.

Dreamspace (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
20.

Speak For The Dead (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
21.

Aughra Returns / Peeper Beetle Ceremony (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30
22.

The Dark Crystal: The Age Of Hope (Extrait)

Daniel Pemberton

0:30

22 chansons

1 h 06 min

© Varese Sarabande