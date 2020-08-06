The Darkside of Classical Music: Dark, Scary & Haunting Classics
Musique classique
2014
1.
Danse Macabre, Op. 40 (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
2.
Piano Sonata No. 2 in B-Flat Minor, Op. 35: Funeral March (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
3.
Twilight of the Gods, WWV 86d, Act III: Siegfried's Death and Funeral March (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
4.
Toccata in D Minor, BWV 565 (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
5.
Adagio in G Minor (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
6.
Carmina Burana, Act I: I. O Fortuna (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
7.
Gayaneh, Act III: Sabre Dance (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
8.
The Valkyrie, WWV 86b, Act III: Ride of the Valkyries (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
9.
Carnival of the Animals: VII. Aquarium (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
10.
Piano Sonata No. 14 in C-Sharp Minor, Op. 27, No. 2 "Moonlight": I. Adagio sostenuto (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
11.
Adagio for Strings, Op. 11 (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
12.
The Planets, Op. 32: I. Mars, the Bringer of War (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
13.
Symphonie Fantastique, Op. 14: IV. March to the Scaffold (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
14.
Totentanz, S. 126, R. 457 (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
15.
Morceaux de Fantaisie, Op. 3: No. 2 Prelude in C-Sharp Minor (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
16.
A Night on the Bald Mountain (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
17.
Requiem Mass in D Minor, K. 626: II. Dies Irae (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
18.
Symphony No. 3 in E-Flat Major, Op. 55, "Eroica": II. Marcia Funebre (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
19.
Pictures at an Exhibition: II. The Old Castle (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
20.
Macbeth, Act I: Coro d'introduzione, Chorus of the Witches - "Che faceste?" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
21.
Faust, Act II: Méphistophéles Rondo - "Le veau d'or" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
22.
2 Concert Etudes, S. 145/ R6: I. Dance of the Gnomes (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
23.
Pictures at an Exhibition: VIII. Catacombae (Sepulcrum romanum) (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
24.
Carmina Burana, Act I: II. Fortuna Imperatrix Mundi - Fortune plango Vulnera (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
25.
Prince Igor, Act II: XII. Polovitsian Dances (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
26.
Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46: II. Death of Ase (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
27.
Mefistofele, Act I: Aria - "Son lo spirito che nega" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
28.
The Flying Dutchman, WWV. 63: Overture (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
29.
Peer Gynt Suite No. 1, Op. 46: IV: In the Hall of the Mountain King (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
30.
Macbeth, Act III: The Witches Spell and Chorus - "Tre volte miagola la gatta" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
31.
Carmina Burana, Act I: VI. Tanz (Dance) (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
32.
Mother Goose Suite: IV. The Conversations of Beauty and the Beast (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
33.
Symphony No. 6 in B Minor, Op. 74, "Pathétique": IV. Finale - Adagio lamentoso (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
34.
Samson et Dalila, Op. 47, Act III: Danse Bacchanale (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
35.
Symphony No. 2 in C Minor, "Resurrection": IV. Urlicht (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
36.
Sheherazade, Op. 35: IV. Festival at Bagdad and the Wrecked Ship (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
37.
Carmina Burana, Act II: XIV. In Taberna Quando Sumus (When We Are in the Heaven) (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
38.
Khovanshtchina: Intermezzo (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
39.
Mefistofele: Prologue in Heaven - Chorus - "Salve Regina!" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
40.
2 Elegiac Melodies, Op. 34: I. The Wounded Heart (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
41.
Requiem Mass in D Minor, K. 626: XIV. Communio - Lux aeterna (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
42.
Aida, Act I: Chorus of the Priests - "Possenthe Fthá" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
43.
Madama Butterfly: Finale - Butterfly's Death - "Con onor muore" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
44.
Khovanshtchina, Act IV: Dance of the Persian Slaves (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
45.
Sadko, Act II: Songs (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
46.
Messa da Requiem: II. Dies irae - Liber scriptus (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
47.
The Valkyrie, WWV 86b: III. "Magic Fire Music" (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
48.
Sister Angelica: Intermezzo (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
49.
Mephisto, Waltz No. 1 (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30
50.
Requiem Mass in D Minor, K. 626: VII. Lacrimosa (Extrait)
Carl Orff
0:30