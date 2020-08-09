The Dealin' Men from Crossmaglen
Folk
2014
1.
Boys of Mullaghbawn (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
2.
Vision of Art Bennett (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
3.
The Old Age Pension (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
4.
Fair Vale of Creggan (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
5.
Up on the Mountain (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
6.
The Land Where the Shamrock Grows (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
7.
The Dealin' Men from Crossmaglen (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
8.
The Bard of Armagh (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
9.
Lament for Paddy Quigley (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
10.
Larry Morgan (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
11.
Urker Hill (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30
12.
The New Dole Office (Extrait)
John Campbell
0:30