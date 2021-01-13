The Definitive Collection
Rock
1997
Disque 1
1.
(The System Of) Doctor Tarr and Professor Fether (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
2.
The Raven (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
3.
I Robot (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
4.
I Wouldn't Want to Be Like You (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
5.
Breakdown (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
6.
Don't Let It Show (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
7.
Voyager (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
8.
What Goes Up... (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
9.
The Eagle Will Rise Again (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
10.
Can't Take It with You (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
11.
Pyramania (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
12.
Damned If I Do (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
13.
Lucifer (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
14.
If I Could Change Your Mind (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
15.
The Turn Of A Friendly Card (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
16.
Snake Eyes (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
17.
Games People Play (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
18.
Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
Disque 2
1.
Sirius (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
2.
Eye in the Sky (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
3.
Psychobabble (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
4.
Mammagamma (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
5.
Old and Wise (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
6.
Prime Time (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
7.
Don't Answer Me (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
8.
You Don't Believe (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
9.
Let's Talk About Me (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
10.
Days Are Numbers (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
11.
Stereotomy (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
12.
In the Real World (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
13.
Standing On Higher Ground (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
14.
Too Late (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
15.
Turn It Up (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30
16.
Re-Jigue (Extrait)
The Alan Parsons Project
0:30