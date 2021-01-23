The Down the Line Collection (Forever Rock)

The Down the Line Collection (Forever Rock)

Rock

2016

1.

When I Get Paid (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
2.

It Won't Happen with Me (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
3.

Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
4.

Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
5.

Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
6.

Lewis Boogie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
7.

Little Queenie (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
8.

Bonnie B (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
9.

I'll Make It All up to You (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
10.

Down the Line (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
11.

Old Black Joe (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
12.

John Henry (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
13.

Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
14.

Lovin' up a Storm (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
15.

Baby, Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
16.

Hang up My Rock & Roll Shoes (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
17.

The Return of Jerry Lee (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30
18.

Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)

Jerry Lee Lewis

0:30

18 chansons

44 min

© Eternal Stage Records