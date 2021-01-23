The Down the Line Collection (Forever Rock)
Rock
2016
1.
When I Get Paid (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
2.
It Won't Happen with Me (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
3.
Good Golly Miss Molly (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
4.
Cold, Cold Heart (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
5.
Great Balls of Fire (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
6.
Lewis Boogie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
7.
Little Queenie (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
8.
Bonnie B (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
9.
I'll Make It All up to You (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
10.
Down the Line (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
11.
Old Black Joe (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
12.
John Henry (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
13.
Sweet Little Sixteen (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
14.
Lovin' up a Storm (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
15.
Baby, Baby, Bye Bye (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
16.
Hang up My Rock & Roll Shoes (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
17.
The Return of Jerry Lee (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30
18.
Whole Lotta Shakin' Goin' On (Extrait)
Jerry Lee Lewis
0:30