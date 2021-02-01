The Dreamer

Country

2003

1.

Heavy Liftin' (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
2.

The Baby (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
3.

Asphalt Cowboy (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
4.

In My Heaven (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
5.

The Dreamer (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
6.

My Neck of the Woods (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
7.

Underneath the Same Moon (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
8.

Georgia in a Jug (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
9.

Playboys of the Southwestern World (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30
10.

Someday (Extrait)

Blake Shelton

0:30

10 chansons

37 min

© Warner Records