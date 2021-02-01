The Earl Klugh Trio Volume One

The Earl Klugh Trio Volume One

Jazz

1991

1.

Bewitched (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
2.

Days of Wine and Roses (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
3.

Insensatez (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
4.

Love Theme from "Spartacus" (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
5.

I'll Remember April (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
6.

What Are You Doing the Rest of Your Life (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
7.

I Say a Little Prayer (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
8.

Night and Day (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
9.

Lonely Girl (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
10.

Too Marvelous for Words (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30
11.

One Note Samba (Extrait)

Earl Klugh

0:30

11 chansons

51 min

© Warner Records